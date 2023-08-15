Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Thomson Reuters has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years. Thomson Reuters has a payout ratio of 54.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $133.06 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $138.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.22 and a 200-day moving average of $127.10.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 150,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.62.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

