Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONON. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ON by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in ON by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ON by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ON by 1,590.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONON traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,636,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,083. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.22. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.09 million. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONON shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Williams Trading lowered ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

