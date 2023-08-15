Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes $277,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,677 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP traded down $3.12 on Tuesday, hitting $162.96. 476,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,268. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

