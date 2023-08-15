Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Makes New Investment in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 253.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 105,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 75,858 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 982,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 138,076 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at $473,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 16,321.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 974,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 968,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,470,010 shares in the company, valued at $20,854,760.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,649,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,667,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,470,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,854,760.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE GNW traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $5.84. 305,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,632. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

