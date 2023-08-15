Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Makes New Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 231,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,787,000 after purchasing an additional 96,268 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DY. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.

Dycom Industries stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.57. 14,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,087. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.43. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.33 and a 12-month high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

