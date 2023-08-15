Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Profound Medical accounts for approximately 0.9% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned 0.36% of Profound Medical worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 38,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered Profound Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

Shares of PROF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,526. The company has a market cap of $212.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

Profound Medical Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

