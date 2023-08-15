Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $476,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,651.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,175,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,580,000 after buying an additional 3,120,678 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 561.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,128,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,385,000 after buying an additional 958,208 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $160,535,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.49. 5,487,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,956,373. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

