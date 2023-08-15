Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $140,000 Holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,722 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 340,907 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,568,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LUNA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Luna Innovations in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Luna Innovations from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luna Innovations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Luna Innovations Price Performance

NASDAQ LUNA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. 36,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,930. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 million. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

