Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Grows Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Dover accounts for about 4.2% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOV traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.51. 66,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,262. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.60 and a 200 day moving average of $145.82.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

