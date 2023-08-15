Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,556,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $897,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,960 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $7.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $532.83. 358,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,983. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $609.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $533.96 and its 200-day moving average is $546.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.