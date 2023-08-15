TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 2.8 %

TXMD opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.