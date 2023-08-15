The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,607,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 111,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $361,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.89. 2,553,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,112. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies



The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

