The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

The Shyft Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, Director Michael Dinkins purchased 3,150 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $49,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,826.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael Dinkins purchased 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,266.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,826.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Terri Pizzuto acquired 3,496 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,027.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,701. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,885 shares of company stock worth $149,304. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet cut The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

