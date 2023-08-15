The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Progressive makes up about 1.6% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Progressive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Progressive Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PGR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.16. 412,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,865 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

