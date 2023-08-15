The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) CTO James K. Pool III Sells 1,250 Shares

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $188,475.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,243.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.88. 422,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.92. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $122.33 and a 1 year high of $162.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Middleby during the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Middleby by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Middleby by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 136.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Middleby during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,366,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Recommended Stories

