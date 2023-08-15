The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Down 23.7% in July

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance
Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $8,570,601.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,405,909.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,413 shares of company stock valued at $17,484,993.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
