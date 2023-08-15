The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Down 23.7% in July

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $8,570,601.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,405,909.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,413 shares of company stock valued at $17,484,993.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. AREX Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 1,147,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2,053.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 225,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 215,204 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,387,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,887,000 after purchasing an additional 34,995 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

