The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD) Shares Acquired by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,500 shares during the quarter. Growth for Good Acquisition makes up about 0.2% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Growth for Good Acquisition were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter worth $292,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter worth $961,000.

Growth for Good Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 18,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,406. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

