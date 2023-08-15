The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.33.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.