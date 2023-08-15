The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.15% of The Cigna Group worth $116,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The Cigna Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after acquiring an additional 396,176 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,122,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $703,187,000 after buying an additional 124,453 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,294. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.79.

NYSE:CI opened at $289.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.07. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

