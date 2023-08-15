The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.1% of Sonen Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.5 %

SCHW traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,853,992. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average is $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $107.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

