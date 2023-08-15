The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 11,939 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $386,346.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,182,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,278,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $215,808.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 11,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $386,346.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,182,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,278,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.