The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,290 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 734.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $135,429,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Boeing by 13,008.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790,164. The firm has a market cap of $140.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.16.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

