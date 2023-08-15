TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Insider Purchases $30,000.00 in Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) insider Zamaneh Mikhak purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TFFP traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. 427,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,830. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 330,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

