Tezos Price Tops $0.76 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00002605 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $720.43 million and approximately $17.82 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001718 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002475 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 969,917,199 coins and its circulating supply is 948,764,663 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.