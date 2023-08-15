Terra Classic Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $452.40 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $452.40 million and approximately $19.43 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008745 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002659 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001871 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001020 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002468 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001087 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,838,849,725,483 coins and its circulating supply is 5,816,038,656,745 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
