Terra Classic (LUNC) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $411.69 million and $40.76 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002607 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001723 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002420 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,838,821,758,329 coins and its circulating supply is 5,816,338,829,587 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

