TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WULF. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TeraWulf from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WULF remained flat at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,424. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 375.21% and a negative return on equity of 80.23%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 17,705.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

