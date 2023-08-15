TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.65

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.65 and last traded at C$11.65, with a volume of 73156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.89.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$849.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.39.

Insider Activity at TELUS International (Cda)

In other TELUS International (Cda) news, Director Sandra Stuart acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.06 per share, with a total value of C$36,180.00. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

