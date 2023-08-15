Tekla Capital Management LLC Takes $14.10 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 726,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,104,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Exelixis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $21.59. 137,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,085. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $631,530.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,602.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,718 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile



Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.



