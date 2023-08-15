Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 54,870 Shares of VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)

Tekla Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,870 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VectivBio were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VectivBio by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,143,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 420,591 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in VectivBio during the 4th quarter worth $20,218,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in VectivBio during the 4th quarter worth $16,169,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VectivBio by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 861,921 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in VectivBio by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,369,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 867,000 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VectivBio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VECT remained flat at $16.85 on Tuesday. VectivBio Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VECT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Securities downgraded VectivBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded VectivBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on VectivBio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VectivBio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

VectivBio Profile

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

