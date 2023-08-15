Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 35,003 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,003 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.61. 38,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $163.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

