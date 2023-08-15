Tekla Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,899 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $359.25. 40,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,360. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 88.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $413.20.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.63.

View Our Latest Report on ALGN

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.