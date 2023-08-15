Tekla Capital Management LLC Invests $3.15 Million in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 456,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $8,153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 32,896 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 643,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 624,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. 58,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 7.60 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $329.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.01% and a negative return on equity of 139.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRNS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $61,244.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $61,244.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $26,616.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,338 shares in the company, valued at $470,684.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $131,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Articles

