Tekla Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,263 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 5.1% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Amgen worth $134,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.75.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.92. The stock had a trading volume of 205,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,896. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.41 and its 200-day moving average is $234.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

