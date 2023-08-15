Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $72.42 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,775,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 317,906 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.8% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $72,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Pfizer by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 28.0% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.75. 2,462,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,246,334. The company has a market cap of $201.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

