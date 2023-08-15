Tekla Capital Management LLC Buys 69,299 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,299 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up 1.1% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $29,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 180,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20,496.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 26,236 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $14,759,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 70.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,365.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,187 shares in the company, valued at $15,932,590.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,365.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,180. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.20. 30,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,967. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day moving average is $95.18.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

