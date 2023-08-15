Tekla Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 103.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,698 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $110,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,729,051.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,900,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,818 shares of company stock worth $10,699,057. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on APLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.12. 622,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,504. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.68.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

