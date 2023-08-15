TD Securities Trims IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Target Price to $5.50

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $6.00 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 137.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.11.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 404,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in IAMGOLD by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,063 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in IAMGOLD by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 24,042,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,029,000 after purchasing an additional 239,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in IAMGOLD by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

