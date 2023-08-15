TD Securities Trims Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Target Price to C$95.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GRT.UN. CIBC dropped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$94.75.

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$74.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$78.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$80.98. The firm has a market cap of C$4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.03. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$63.29 and a 52 week high of C$88.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.65%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

