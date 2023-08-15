TD Securities Raises Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to C$135.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
PRBZF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut Premium Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.
