Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 134.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSHA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.
Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $57,174.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,734.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 386,689 shares of company stock valued at $274,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
