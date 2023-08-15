Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBLA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.77.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Taboola.com

Taboola.com Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Taboola.com has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.45.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Walker acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,327.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $29,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,873. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Walker acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,327.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,833 shares of company stock valued at $380,652 over the last ninety days. 23.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Taboola.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 17.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.