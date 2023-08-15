Synapse 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.10 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $101.75 million and $4.10 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001923 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Synapse has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

