SWS Partners Sells 5,424 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

SWS Partners lessened its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 934.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 195,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,458,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

PSK opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

