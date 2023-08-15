SWS Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SWS Partners boosted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Block were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $140,500.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,986,077.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,857. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Trading Down 0.7 %

Block stock opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 2.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. CLSA downgraded Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

