SWS Partners Buys New Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1,558.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,743,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,186 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 963.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 201,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,127,000 after buying an additional 182,375 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 260,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,888,000 after buying an additional 171,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after acquiring an additional 166,418 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2,671.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 156,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 150,785 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $150.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $83.49 and a one year high of $161.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.00.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

