SWS Partners Buys New Shares in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $934,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IGOV opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

