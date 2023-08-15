Swiss National Bank Sells 41,300 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,766,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Netflix worth $610,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 5.5% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $428.96. 1,385,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,266,650. The company has a market capitalization of $190.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

