Swiss National Bank Sells 30,000 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $472,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after buying an additional 86,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,434,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,381,000 after acquiring an additional 140,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,468,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $2.99 on Tuesday, reaching $502.81. 307,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $140.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $472.79 and its 200-day moving average is $441.88. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $514.14.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.76.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

