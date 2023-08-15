Swiss National Bank Sells 174,500 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,234,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 174,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $724,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dohj LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,483,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,815,100. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average is $95.42. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

